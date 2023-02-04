Channing Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,445 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Helmerich & Payne worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

