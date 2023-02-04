Channing Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,905 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aramark by 14.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 28,204 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Aramark by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Aramark by 37.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 60,315 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Aramark by 50.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,137,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 383,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Aramark by 115.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

