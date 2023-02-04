Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 5,067 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after acquiring an additional 701,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after acquiring an additional 427,352 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $369.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

