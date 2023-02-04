Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.95% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $94,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $250.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.54 and a 200-day moving average of $220.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $349.84.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,543 shares of company stock worth $2,219,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.38.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.
