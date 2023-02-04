Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.95% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $94,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $250.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.54 and a 200-day moving average of $220.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $349.84.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,543 shares of company stock worth $2,219,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.