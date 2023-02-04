Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $390.00 at Loop Capital

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $406.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $615.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.87.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

