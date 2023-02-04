Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CFO William Garrett Gray Sells 3,154 Shares of Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $15,107.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,525.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Garrett Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, William Garrett Gray sold 1,858 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $12,541.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $24.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 508.89% and a negative net margin of 53,252.24%. Analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 66.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,894,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 757,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 696,535 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CKPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $26.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

