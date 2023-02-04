Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance
Shares of CEMI stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 129.14% and a negative net margin of 60.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
See Also
