Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 129.14% and a negative net margin of 60.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

