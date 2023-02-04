China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJDGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $7.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.