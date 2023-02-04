Christopher R. Cline Sells 1,588 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $34,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.