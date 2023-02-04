Christopher R. Cline Sells 1,588 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $34,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after acquiring an additional 647,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 299,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

