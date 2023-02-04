Christopher Randall Macintyre Buys 17,500 Shares of Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Randall Macintyre bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$13,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 565,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$424,250.25.

Lara Exploration Price Performance

CVE:LRA opened at C$0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.78. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.35 million and a PE ratio of 12.50.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Planalto copper project, in which the company has an option to acquire 100% interest located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

