Citigroup Boosts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $19.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,372 shares of company stock valued at $342,038 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.