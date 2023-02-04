Citigroup Boosts Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $74.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

