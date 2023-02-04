Citigroup Boosts Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $74.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.63.
ELS stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28.
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
