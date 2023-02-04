Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Citigroup by 169.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

