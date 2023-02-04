Citigroup Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $75.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE:CPRI opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.