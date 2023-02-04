Citigroup Trims Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Target Price to $7.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HBI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

HBI stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

