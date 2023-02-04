Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The company has a market capitalization of $943.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

