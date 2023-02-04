Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,012 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. NCR accounts for about 2.8% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of NCR worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

