Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 3.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 32,149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,369,000 after buying an additional 6,477,867 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after buying an additional 6,171,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 4,398,110 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,679 shares of company stock valued at $19,717,399. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

