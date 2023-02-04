Clifford Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Winmark worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 28.1% in the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Winmark by 37.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $279.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.05. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $183.93 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $960.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

