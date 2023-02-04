Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.96-7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.08 billion. Clorox also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.05-$4.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $13.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.77. 5,175,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.04. Clorox has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 85.88% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.