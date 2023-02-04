CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.
CNHI opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.98.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.51.
CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.
