CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNHI opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 30.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

