Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $992,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

