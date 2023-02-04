CoinEx Token (CET) Price Reaches $0.0442 on Top Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $168.73 million and $377,721.53 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.84 or 0.00430301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.89 or 0.29349872 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.12 or 0.00452843 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.