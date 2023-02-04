Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as high as C$0.84. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 11,951 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Colabor Group from C$1.85 to C$1.55 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
Colabor Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$83.60 million and a PE ratio of 10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.76.
About Colabor Group
Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.
