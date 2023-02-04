Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CL. UBS Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Shares of CL opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,860 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

