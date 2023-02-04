Comparing Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) & Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Verisk Analytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A Verisk Analytics $3.00 billion 9.39 $666.20 million $6.44 27.97

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

76.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and Verisk Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Verisk Analytics 2 3 7 0 2.42

Verisk Analytics has a consensus price target of $196.36, indicating a potential upside of 9.02%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -17.15% 0.93% Verisk Analytics 34.12% 37.62% 12.22%

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The Energy & Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics services. It also provides research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets and corporate analysis. The Financial Services segment maintains bank account consortia to provide competitive benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

