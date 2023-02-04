Comparing Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) and Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) and Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Enfusion has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyren has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Enfusion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Cyren shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Enfusion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Cyren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 1 2 3 0 2.33 Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enfusion and Cyren, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Enfusion presently has a consensus target price of $12.92, suggesting a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Enfusion’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enfusion is more favorable than Cyren.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enfusion and Cyren’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion $111.70 million 12.25 -$158.32 million ($2.37) -5.06 Cyren $31.19 million 0.13 -$23.04 million ($5.34) -0.10

Cyren has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enfusion. Enfusion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enfusion and Cyren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion -213.18% -57.75% -52.51% Cyren -123.96% -206.16% -48.72%

Summary

Enfusion beats Cyren on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. The company also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

