Compound Dai Price Hits $0.0222 (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Compound Dai has a total market cap of $558.45 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Compound Dai token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Dai Profile

Compound Dai’s launch date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance.

Compound Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

