Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,120.61

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,120.61 ($26.19) and traded as high as GBX 2,354 ($29.07). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,350 ($29.02), with a volume of 160,519 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Computacenter from GBX 3,250 ($40.14) to GBX 2,850 ($35.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,694 ($33.27).

Get Computacenter alerts:

Computacenter Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,482.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,998.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,120.30.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

Further Reading

