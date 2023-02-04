Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.34

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 5535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Compute Health Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 443,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About Compute Health Acquisition

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

