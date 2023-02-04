Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 2,954 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 151.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VXF opened at $151.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.12. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $172.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

