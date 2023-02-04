Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VWO stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

