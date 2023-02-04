Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 40.1% during the second quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.40.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.