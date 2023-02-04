Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $553,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after acquiring an additional 381,797 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,286,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $127.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $132.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.47.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

