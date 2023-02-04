Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $601,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $62.67 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $70.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.