Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.2% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

STZ opened at $230.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 659.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.67 and its 200-day moving average is $238.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 914.31%.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

