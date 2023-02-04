Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.9 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

