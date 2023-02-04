Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,165,000 after buying an additional 126,490 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after buying an additional 56,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,632,000 after purchasing an additional 196,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,575,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,228,000 after purchasing an additional 143,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.39.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,139 shares of company stock worth $7,630,104 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.