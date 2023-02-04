Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Shares of AMAT opened at $119.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $145.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

