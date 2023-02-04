Conflux (CFX) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $141.51 million and $20.87 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, "Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $39,940,494.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/."

