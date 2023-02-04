Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $100,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $205.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.