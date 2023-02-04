Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 118,402 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,402 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Azenta were worth $57,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Azenta during the third quarter worth $1,927,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 29.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Azenta by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Azenta by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 736,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,576,000 after buying an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $58.30 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $93.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 383.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

