Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $193.53 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up approximately 2.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.98% of Paycom Software worth $193,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 405.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.81.

PAYC opened at $337.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.88.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $334.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

