Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $76.23 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,845 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,125 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $76,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after buying an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,273,000 after buying an additional 3,537,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $131,945,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.01. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $130.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

