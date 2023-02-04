Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.63% of Akamai Technologies worth $80,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,616 shares of company stock worth $400,737 and sold 22,363 shares worth $2,022,967. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

Shares of AKAM opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average of $88.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

