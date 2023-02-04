Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,770 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $98,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.
Accenture stock opened at $289.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.49. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $356.53. The stock has a market cap of $182.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
