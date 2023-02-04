Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 20,937 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,255,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $89,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.