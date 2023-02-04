Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 5,686 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.65% of Zebra Technologies worth $87,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $330.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.67 and a 200-day moving average of $285.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $510.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

