Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161,122 shares during the period. Copart comprises 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.22% of Copart worth $112,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,240,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,690,000 after buying an additional 723,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,178,000 after buying an additional 913,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,312,000 after buying an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,337,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,306,000 after buying an additional 151,575 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $68.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $893.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.47 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.