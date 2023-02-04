Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,642 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. IDEX makes up about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.78% of IDEX worth $117,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,277.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,877,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $229.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. IDEX’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.13%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

